Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore should return to Earth on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test Commander Butch Wilmore (R) and Pilot Suni Williams (L) walk out of the Operations and Checkout Building on June 05, 2024 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

After a week-long trip to space turned into nine and a half months, astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore should be back on firm ground on Tuesday.

They have been floating around the International Space Station since June when there were issues with the Boeing Starliner that forced it to be brought back to Earth empty and Williams and Wilmore to change plans, having an extended stay on the ISS.

During that time, they conducted experiments, including what the lack of gravity does to the human body.

This week’s original plan was to have them return on Wednesday but this time plans changed in their favor thanks to bad weather, NASA moved up the undocking day to Tuesday morning at 1:05 a.m. ET. That means they should splash down just before 6 p.m. ET. on Tuesday. They should land off the coast of Florida.

“The updated return target continues to allow the space station crew members time to complete handover duties while providing operational flexibility ahead of less favorable weather conditions expected for later in the week,” NASA said.

The mission had already been sped up a bit with the new and old crews for the ISS spending about a week doing a handover, but NASA did the transfer quicker to conserve supplies.

Wilmore and Williams will be accompanied by Nick Hague from NASA and Aleksandr Gorbunov from the Russian space agency on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

NASA will stream their return to Earth starting at 10:45 p.m. Monday, capturing the closing of the hatches. It will pause until undocking at about 1:05 a.m. ET. The stream will pause again until 4:45 p.m. ET for decent. That is the schedule as it stands on Monday, but it could change.

“Mission managers will continue monitoring weather conditions in the area, as Dragon’s undocking depends on various factors, including spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather, sea states and other factors,” NASA said on Sunday.

0 of 0

© 2025 Cox Media Group