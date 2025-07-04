Florida couple uncovers 3.36-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

MURFREESBORO, Ark. — A Florida couple uncovered a gem of a find on Tuesday.
Scott and Jennifer Freitas, of Tampa, said they unearthed a 3.36-carat white diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park.
Lovejoy Diamond Screens officials publicized the couple’s find in a Facebook post.
Lovejoy rents equipment for diamond mining at the park, including screens for sifting.
The couple rented a wagon package and found the diamond on their third bucket.
“It’s kind of a unicorn,” Scott Freitas said.
Photographs accompanying the social media post include a picture of the diamond with a certification card from the prk.
The Lovejoy post stated that Crater of Diamonds State Park will issue a press release “in a week or two.”
“But (we) wanted to give y’all a sneak peek!” the company stated.
