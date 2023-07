JULY 5th - AUGUST 6th!

We will be hosting a series of 2-hour events across the San Antonio area, handing out backpacks and school supplies! The first 150 school aged children will receive a backpack and supply pack, while supplies last!

Thanks to Gunn Chevrolet, and Harlandale ISD, and New Frontiers Public Schools.

We’ll be coming to your area, to make it super easy to help get your kids ready to get Back to School for 2023!

Supplies may vary