Asian longhorned ticks found in 19 states, CDC warns

Invasive species The Asian longhorned tick has now been found in Ohio. (CDC)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that an invasive species of tick is spreading in the U.S.

>> Read more trending news

The Asian longhorned tick is now being found in 19 states, the CDC said.

The tick was first documented in the U.S. in 2017 but was most recently found earlier this year in Ohio, adding it to Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The ticks are not common in the Western Hemisphere but have since been found on pets, livestock, wildlife and people, however unlike the American dog tick, blacklegged tick and lone star tick, don’t seem to be as attracted to humans compared to animals, the CDC said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, they can “form large infestations on warm-blooded host animals.”

That’s what happened in Ohio where three cows had been infested with the ticks and died, according to an article published in September in the Journal of Medical Entomology.

A thousand ticks can be found on an animal, the CDC said.

The female ticks can also lay eggs and reproduce without mating, as males of the species are rare, according to the USDA.

Still, experts said you should take measures to prevent tick bites by using repellants on clothing, your body and your animals that will keep ticks away. Also, do a tick-check daily.

If you end up finding a tick, you should remove it as quickly as possible, put it in rubbing alcohol in a jar or ziplock bag to save it in case you get sick.