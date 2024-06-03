Tenerowicz’s Two-hit Game Not Enough as Missions Drop Game Five

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions continued their seven-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders Friday night. Frisco jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to a home run from Cooper Johnson. San Antonio did not find a way to comeback from that deficit as Frisco completed a 4-1 victory. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their seven-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders Friday night. Frisco jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to a home run from Cooper Johnson. San Antonio did not find a way to comeback from that deficit as Frisco completed a 4-1 victory.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw allowed three runs on four hits in the top of the second inning. After retiring the first batter, Keyber Rodriguez and Frainyer Chavez hit back-to-back singles. With Cooper Johnson at the plate, Rodriguez and Chavez executed a double steal. Johnson lifted a fly ball over the left field fence for a three-run homer. His fourth long ball of the year made it a 3-0 lead for Frisco.

Nick Krauth was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. The right-hander made it through the first three innings without allowing a run. The Missions changed that with a run in the fourth. Robbie Tenerowicz hit a one-out double. A throwing error on a pickoff attempt allowed Tenerowicz to advance 90 feet. Robert Perez Jr. drove him in with a double to left field. The Missions trailed 3-1.

Krob settled down after the second inning and lasted five innings on Friday. He allowed three runs on four hits with two walks while striking out four batters. Jason Blanchard took the mound for San Antonio in the sixth inning.

Krauth provided a strong outing for the RoughRiders. The right-hander allowed one run on five hits with one walk. He struck out five batters along the way. Robby Ahlstrom took the mound for Frisco in the eighth inning.

Frisco added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning. Facing Yovanny Cruz, Alex De Goti was hit by a pitch with two men down. Geisel Cepeda singled and De Goti made it to third base. The baserunners executed a double steal and Frisco improved their lead to 4-1.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Ahlstrom returned to the mound for his second inning of work. Tenerowicz drew a walk to start the frame. Perez Jr. popped out for the first out. Juan Zabala struck out looking for the second out. Ripken Reyes struck out looking to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-1

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 22-26 on the season

Season-long six-game losing streak

Attendance: 5,102

Austin Krob (Missions starter): L, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, HR

Nick Krauth (RoughRiders starter): W, 7.0 IP, 5 H, ER, BB, 5 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #26 MLB): DNP



Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): L, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, HR



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 0-4, 2 K



Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4, K



Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): DNP



Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): DNP



Emiliano Teodo (#15 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 2nd



Aaron Zavala (#20 Rangers prospect): 0-4, 3 K



Dane Acker (#27 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 1st



The San Antonio Missions will continue their seven-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday, June 1st. Right-hander Jared Kollar (3-2, 3.53) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Dane Acker (2-1, 2.72) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.