Tenerowicz Goes Yard, Missions Drop Sunday Night Finale

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders Sunday night. After dropping four of the first five games of the homestand, Frisco finished off the series with a 4-2 win on Sunday. San Antonio tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. However, Frisco homered twice in the ninth inning to regain the lead. (Vashaun Newman/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

Midland, TX — The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders Sunday night. After dropping four of the first five games of the homestand, Frisco finished off the series with a 4-2 win on Sunday. San Antonio tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. However, Frisco homered twice in the ninth inning to regain the lead.

Miguel Cienfuegos was the starting pitcher for the Missions. In the top of the first inning, Frisco put a runner in scoring position. Maximo Acosta doubled down the left field line. Cody Freeman flew out to end the inning.

Emiliano Teodo was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. The right-hander allowed one base hit through the first three innings. Ray-Patrick Didder hit a single to left field in the third inning. After three innings, he had recorded five strikeouts with one walk.

Frisco put a runner in scoring position during the top of the fourth frame. With two men down, Cody Freeman laced a double to left field. Cienfuegos left him stranded after getting Josh Hatcher to ground out.

The Missions broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning. After retiring the first batter, Robbie Tenerowicz hit a line drive over the left field fence for a solo home run. His 11th long ball of the season made it a 1-0 game.

Teodo was removed from the game following the Tenerowicz home run. He allowed one run on two hits with one walk. Along the way, he struck out six batters. Reid Birlingmair took over on the mound during the fourth inning.

Frisco captured the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Alejandro Osuna doubled to start the frame. Keyber Rodriguez hit a fly ball off the left field foul pole for a two-run homer. His fifth long ball of the year made it a 2-1 lead for Frisco.

San Antonio tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. With Seth Clark in the game, Brandon Valenzuela reached base with a one-out single. After retiring the next batter, Clark walked Tenerowicz. Jarryd Dale entered the game as a pinch-runner at first base. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. Marcos Castanon was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Robert Perez Jr. drew a walk and Valenzuela scored.

Carter Loewen took over on the mound in the top of the ninth inning. Leading off the inning, Josh Hatcher hit a line drive to right field for a solo homer. After retiring the next batter, Luis Mieses homered to right field.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Jackson Kelley remained in the game after pitching in the eighth inning. Lucas Dunn struck out swinging for the first out. Ray-Patrick Didder drew a walk and Ripken Reyes singled to put two runners on base. Valenzuela flew out to left field for the second out. Cole Cummings flew out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-2



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 15-17, 46-54 on the season



Attendance: 3,376



Miguel Cienfuegos (Missions starter): ND, 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, BB, 4 K, HR



Emiliano Teodo (RoughRiders starter): ND, 3.1 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 6 K, HR



Prospect Recap

Ryan Bergert (#3 Padres prospect): DNP



Austin Krob (#4 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#5 Padres prospect): DNP



Brandon Valenzuela (#6 Padres prospect): 1-4, R, BB



Marcos Castañon (#7 Padres prospect): 1-3, K



Henry Baez (#23 Padres prospect): DNP



Francis Pena (#25 Padres prospect): DNP



David Morgan (#26 Padres prospect): ND, 0.1 IP, H



Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): 1-4



Emiliano Teodo (#16 Rangers prospect): ND, 3.1 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 6 K, HR



Aaron Zavala (#22 Rangers prospect): DNP



The San Antonio Missions will have Monday before beginning a six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday, August 6th. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (4-5, 3.55) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Quinn Mathews (0-1, 4.05) is scheduled to pitch for the Cardinals. Tuesday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Hammons Field.