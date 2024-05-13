Sunday’s Series Finale in Frisco Postponed

San Antonio, TX — The series finale between the San Antonio Missions and Frisco RoughRiders has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game is expected to be made up sometime during the series between the two clubs from May 28th – June 2nd.

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before returning home for the start of a six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday, May 14th. Left-hander Austin Krob (0-1, 5.18) is currently scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Tyler Guilfoil (2-3, 3.95) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Tuesday’s first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.