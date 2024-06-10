Snelling’s Quality Start Not Enough in Sunday Finale

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Sunday afternoon. The two clubs split the series following a 3-1 Midland victory on Sunday. The RockHounds scored all three runs in the fifth inning against Robby Snelling. The Missions had the tying run at the plate in the ninth inning, but Midland halted the comeback attempt.

Domingo Robles was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. The southpaw allowed three baserunners in the top of the first inning. After retiring the first batter, Connor Hollis drew a walk. Clay Dungan reached on a fielder’s choice with Hollis forced out at second base. Brandon Valenzuela put two runners on after singling to left field. On the double steal attempt, Valenzuela was thrown out at second base.

Robby Snelling was the starting pitcher for the Missions. Through the first three innings of work, the southpaw had retired all nine batters he faced. Snelling struck out five of the first nine batters he faced.

The Missions had a runner in scoring position in the top of the fourth inning. With two men down, Marcos Castanon doubled to center field. Robert Perez Jr. left him stranded after striking out.

Midland ended Snelling’s perfect game and no-hitter chances in the fourth inning. Cooper Bowman began the inning with a walk. Jack Winkler hit a ground-rule double. Snelling retired the next batter. With runners at second and third and one out, Brennan Milone reached on a fielder’s choice. On the play, Bowman was thrown out at home. Daniel Susac grounded out to end the inning.

Robles’ day ended after four innings of work. The southpaw allowed two hits and two walks while striking out one batter. Wander Guante took the mound for Midland in the fifth inning.

Midland grabbed the lead with three runs in the fifth inning. Junior Perez drew a walk to start the frame. He advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Jeisson Rosario. Caeden Trenkle drove him with a single to right field. Sahid Valenzuela put two runners on with a base hit. After retiring the next batter, Snelling allowed a two-run double to Jack Winkler. The Missions trailed 3-0.

The RockHounds loaded the bases against Snelling in the sixth inning. Brennan Milone began the frame with a base hit. The southpaw retired the next two batters. Rosario kept the inning alive with a single to right field. Trenkle drew a walk to load the bases. After a mound visit with Luke Montz, Snelling struck out Valenzuela to end the inning.

The Missions ended the shutout with a run in the seventh inning. Perez Jr. reached on a fielding error to begin the inning. Juan Zabala singled and Perez Jr. advanced to third base. He came in to score as Zach Reks reached base on a fielder’s choice. On the play, Zabala advanced to second base before being picked off during the next at-bat. The Missions trailed 3-1.

San Antonio threatened to score in the eighth inning. Facing Tyler Baum, Dungan drew a lead-off walk. After retiring the next batter, Dungan stole second base. Baum struck out Castanon for the second out. Dungan stole third base while Perez Jr. was at the plate. The right-hander struck him out to end the inning.

Midland threatened to improve their lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Ethan Routzahn, Daniel Susac doubled to start the frame. Perez drew a walk to put the first two runners on base. Susac was thrown out trying to steal third base. A strikeout and a ground out ended the inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, Danis Correa entered the game for the save attempt. The right-hander retired the first two batters via pop out and fly out. Jarryd Dale reached base on a fielding error. Ripken Reyes grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 3-1



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 25-31 on the season



Robby Snelling (Missions starter): L, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K



Domingo Robles (RockHounds starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, K



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): L, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K



Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): DNP



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 2-4, CS



Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, K



Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): DNP



Denzel Clarke (#3 A’s prospect): DNP



Daniel Susac (#5 A’s prospect): 1-4, 2B, K, CS



Colby Thomas (#12 A’s prospect): 0-4, K



Cooper Bowman (#18 A’s prospect): 0-3, BB



Tyler Baum (#22 A’s prospect): HLD, 1.0 IP, BB, 2 K



Brennan Milone (#23 A’s prospect): 1-4



The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before returning home on Tuesday, June 11th to begin a six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (1-3, 3.60) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Aaron Brown (2-2, 4.20) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Tuesday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.