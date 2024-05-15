San Antonio Outduels Corpus Christi in Game One Victory

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks Tuesday night. In their first home game in two weeks, the Missions got back to their winning ways. The offense plated three runs in the first inning. Meanwhile, Austin Krob took a perfect game into the sixth inning. San Antonio secured a 6-2 game one victory.

Tyler Guilfoil was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The Missions jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. With one man down, Ray-Patrick Didder drew a walk and Marcos Castanon singled. Cole Cummings drew a walk, and the bases were loaded. Guilfoil retired the next batter before hitting Robbie Tenerowicz with a pitch. This allowed Didder to score. Robert Perez Jr. drove in two runs with a double to left field.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw retired each of the first nine batters he faced. During the first three innings, Krob had one strikeout.

San Antonio threatened to improve their lead in the bottom of the third inning. With one man down, Cummings drew a walk. Brandon Valenzuela singled and Cummings advanced to third base. Tenerowicz struck out swinging for the second out. Perez Jr. grounded out to end the frame.

The Missions added two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning without recording a hit. Guilfoil allowed a lead-off walk to Didder to start the frame. Brayan De Paula entered the game for the right-hander. De Paula walked two of the next three batters to load the bases with one out. Tenerowicz drew a walk and Didder came in to score. Perez Jr. drew a walk and Castanon scored. San Antonio had a 5-0 lead.

Krob took his perfect game bid into the top of the sixth inning. Colin Barber singled to center field to start the inning. Zach Daniels made it back-to-back singles with a base hit to left field.

The Hooks plated two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Jeremy Arocho grounded out and both runners advanced into scoring position. Tommy Sacco Jr. was hit by a pitch and the bases were loaded. Chas McCormick drove in Barber with a sacrifice fly. The game was tied after Pascanel Ferreras reached on an infield single. Krob was replaced on the mound by Raul Brito. A passed ball from Valenzuela allowed both runners to advance into scoring position. Brito struck out Jordan Brewer to end the inning. The Missions had a 5-2 lead.

The Hooks put two runners on base in the top of the seventh inning. Facing Yovanny Cruz, J.C. Correa drew a two-out walk. Zach Daniels drew a walk to put two runners on base. Arocho lined out to end the frame.

The Hooks threatened to score again in the eighth inning. With one man down, Rolando Espinosa legged out a triple to right field. Ferreras flew out to center for the second out of the frame. Brewer flew out to center field to end the inning.

The Missions added their sixth run of the night in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Jacob DeLabio, Zach Reks drew a walk to start the inning. Ripken Reyes drove him in with a triple to right field.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 6-2

With the win, San Antonio improves to 15-17 on the season

Attendance: 5,537

Chas McCormick: 0-2, RBI, SF, K (Exited after Top of 6th inning)

Austin Krob (Missions starter): W, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 K

Tyler Guilfoil (Hooks starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #27 MLB): Scheduled to pitch May 17th

Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 16th

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): W, 5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 K

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 18th

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-3, BB

Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2 R, BB

Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): ND, 1.0 IP, K

Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #74 MLB): DNP

Jake Bloss: (#11 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 17th

Kenedy Corona (#12 Astros prospect): DNP

Michael Knorr (#16 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 18th

Colin Barber (#20 Astros prospect): 1-4, R

Miguel Ullola (#21 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 16th

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday, May 15th. Right-hander Jared Kollar (2-1, 2.78) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Julio Robaina (1-1, 1.71) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Wednesday’s first pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.