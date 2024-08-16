San Antonio Blanked by Amarillo in Series Opener

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Tuesday night. Coming off a series split in Springfield, the Missions had some offensive woes against Amarillo. The Missions were shutout for the eighth time this season. Amarillo secured a 5-0 victory while outhitting the Missions 10-4. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

Midland, TX — The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Tuesday night. Coming off a series split in Springfield, the Missions had some offensive woes against Amarillo. The Missions were shutout for the eighth time this season. Amarillo secured a 5-0 victory while outhitting the Missions 10-4.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw stranded two baserunners in the top of the first inning. Neyfy Castillo and Jancarlos Cintron hit back-to-back singles to start the game. Tim Tawa lined out to left field for the first out. Krob struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

Billy Corcoran was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The right-hander left two runners stranded in the bottom half of the first inning. Ripken Reyes was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Anthony Vilar drew a walk to put two runners on base. Corcoran struck out the next three batters to end the frame.

The Sod Poodles plated a run in the top half of the second inning. With two men down, Krob walked Kristian Robinson. Jean Walters singled to right field. On the play, a fielding error allowed Robinson to advance to third base. A single from Castillo allowed Robinson to score. The Missions trailed 1-0.

Krob’s night ended in the bottom of the third inning. Kristian Robinson hit a line drive off the leg of Krob for an infield single. After a discussion on the mound, he exited, and Jose Geraldo entered the game. The left-hander allowed an unearned run on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Amarillo added a run in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Jason Blanchard, Andy Weber singled to start the frame. After retiring the next two batters, Weber was out at third base with two outs. Castillo drew a walk to keep the inning alive. Jancarlos Cintron drove in Weber with a base hit to left field. The Missions trailed 2-0.

Corcoran was nearly untouchable on Tuesday night. The right-hander allowed one hit and three walks across five scoreless frames. He struck out five batters along the way. Sanabria’s single in the third inning was the lone hit allowed by Corcoran. Will Mabrey took over for Amarillo in the sixth inning.

With Mabrey in the game, San Antonio put a runner in scoring position in the sixth inning. With two men down, Robbie Tenerowicz doubled to center field. Cole Cummings left him stranded after striking out swinging.

Carter Loewen took the mound for the Missions in the eighth inning. The right-hander allowed two runs on one hit. Weber and Robinson drew back-to-back walks to start the frame. Walters advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt. Castillo drove in both runs with a double to right field. The Sod Poodles extended their lead to 4-0.

Amarillo used the long ball to make it a 5-0 game in the ninth inning. After retiring the first batter, Loewen allowed a solo homer to A.J. Vukovich. It was his 14th long ball of the season.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-0



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 18-21, 49-58 on the season



8th shutout loss of the season



Attendance: 3,204



Austin Krob (Missions starter): L, 3.0 IP, 6 H, R, 2 BB, 3 K



Billy Corcoran (Sod Poodles starter): W, 5.0 IP, H, 3 BB, 5 K



Prospect Recap

Ryan Bergert (#3 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, August 15th



Austin Krob (#4 Padres prospect): L, 3.0 IP, 6 H, R, 2 BB, 3 K



Victor Lizarraga (#5 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 17th



Marcos Castañon (#7 Padres prospect): 0-4



Bradgley Rodriguez (#21 Padres prospect): DNP



Henry Baez (#23 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Wednesday, August 14th



Romeo Sanabria (#27 Padres prospect): 1-3, BB, 2 K



David Morgan (#26 Padres prospect): DNP



Yu-Min Lin (#4 D’Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 16th



Dylan Ray (#9 D’Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Wednesday, August 14th



A.J. Vukovich (#14 D’Backs prospect): 1-3, HR, RBI, R, 2 BB, 2 K



Kristian Robinson (#16 D’Backs prospect): 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB, K



Spencer Giesting (#25 D’Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, August 15th



Caleb Roberts (#27 D’Backs prospect): 0-5, 3 K



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Wednesday, August 14th. Right-hander Henry Baez (2-0, 2.08) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Dylan Ray (1-2, 4.83) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Wednesday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.