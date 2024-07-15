Missions Outlast Amarillo in 1-0 Friday Night Victory

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles Friday night. Jared Kollar recorded his ninth win of the season after tossing seven scoreless innings. Despite being held hitless through five innings, the Missions plated one run in the seventh inning on their way to a 1-0 victory. Francis Pena secured the save with two scoreless innings. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

Jared Kollar was the starting pitcher for the Missions. Amarillo loaded the bases against the right-hander in the top of the first inning. After retiring the first two batters, Kollar allowed back-to-back base hits to Tim Tawa and Caleb Roberts. Ivan Melendez drew a walk to load the bases. Kevin Graham left the runners stranded after grounding out to second base.

Amarillo put two runners on base in the top of the second frame. With two men down, Jesus Valdez doubled to left field. Andrew Pintar drew a walk. Logan Warmoth left the runners stranded after grounding out to third base.

Dylan Ray was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The right-hander did not allow a hit through the first three innings of work. However, San Antonio did put two runners on base in the bottom of the third inning. Robert Perez Jr. drew a walk to start the frame. After striking out the next batter, Ray walked Connor Hollis. A pop out and a strikeout ended the inning for the Missions.

Amarillo threatened to score again in the top of the fifth inning. Pintar singled and stole second base to start the frame. Kollar struck out the next two batters. Caleb Roberts grounded out to first base to end the inning.

Ray continued to no-hit the Missions into the sixth inning when he pulled for Jhosmer Alvarez. The right-hander struck out the first two batters of the sixth inning before walking Robbie Tenerowicz. With Alvarez in the game, Marcos Castanon singled to center field to end the no-hitter. With runners on the corners and two outs, Ray-Patrick Didder grounded out to end the scoring threat.

Ray allowed no hits across 5.2 innings of work. The right-hander walked three batters while striking out six batters. Out of 73 total pitches, he threw 46 of them for strikes.

The Missions ended the scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh inning. Michael De La Cruz and Perez Jr. hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. De La Cruz scored as Juan Zabala reached base on a fielder’s choice. Zabala hit a slow grounder to third base and Valdez attempted to get De La Cruz out at home. He scored and the Missions grabbed a 1-0 lead.

Kollar’s night ended after seven innings of work. The right-hander allowed six hits and walked two batters while keeping Amarillo off the scoreboard. Kollar struck out five batters along the way. Francis Pena took the mound for the Missions in the eighth inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, Pena returned to the mound to finish the save attempt. The right-hander allowed a lead-off single to Graham. Pena struck out Jancarlos Cintron for the first out. Kristian Robinson hit a deep fly ball to right-center field. Hollis tracked it down to make a spectacular leaping grab. He doubled off Graham at first base to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 1-0



With the win, San Antonio improves to 11-4, 42-41 on the season



5th shutout win of the season



Attendance: 4,480



Jared Kollar (Missions starter): W (9-3), 7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 BB, 5 K



Dylan Ray (Sod Poodles starter): ND, 5.2 IP, 3 BB, 6 K



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #46 MLB): DNP



Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 14th



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 0-3, BB, K



Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-4



Yu-Min Lin (#4 D’Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 14th



Ivan Melendez (#8 D’Backs prospect): 0-3, BB, 2 K, E



Dylan Ray (#9 D’Backs prospect): ND, 5.2 IP, 3 BB, 6 K



A.J. Vukovich (#15 D’Backs prospect): DNP



Kristian Robinson (#17 D’Backs prospect): 1-4



Caleb Roberts (#26 D’Backs prospect): 1-4, K



Andrew Pintar (#30 D’Backs prospect): 1-3, BB, SB



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday, July 13th. Left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos (1-0, 1.80) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Spencer Giesting (2-2, 5.14) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.