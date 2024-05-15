Missions Comeback Attempt Falls Short Against Hooks

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks Wednesday afternoon. After winning game one on Tuesday, the Missions fell behind in the fourth inning. San Antonio plated two runs to even up the score in the bottom half of the fourth. Fast forward to the 10th inning, a fielding blunder resulted in two runs scoring for the Hooks. San Antonio kept fighting and brought the winning run to the plate. However, the Hooks held on for a 5-4 victory.

Jared Kollar was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The Hooks plated a run on two hits in the top of the first inning. Jeremy Arocho began the frame with a base hit. He stole second and third base. As he stole third base, he came in to score on a throwing error from Juan Zabala. Corpus Christi gained an early 1-0 lead.

The Hooks plated their second run of the game in the top of the second inning. With one man down, Zach Daniels doubled down the left field line. Rolando Espinosa drove him in with a single to left field. The Missions trailed 2-0.

Julio Robaina was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. After two scoreless frames, the Missions scored a run in the bottom of the third inning. Robert Perez Jr. began the inning with a base hit. Michael De La Cruz executed a sacrifice bunt to move Perez Jr. to second base. Juan Zabala flew out and Perez Jr. advanced to third base. Clay Dungan was hit by a pitch to keep the inning alive. The Missions pulled off a double steal and Perez Jr. scored from third. San Antonio trailed 2-1.

The Hooks plated their third run of the day in the top of the fourth inning. With one man down, Ryan Wrobleski drew a walk. Arocho singled to put two runners on base. Chas McCormick lined out for the second out. Tommy Sacco Jr. drew a walk and loaded the bases. Collin Price drove in Wrobleski with an infield single. Kenedy Corona flew out to end the frame. The Hooks had a 3-1 advantage.

San Antonio threatened to cut into the deficit in the fourth inning. Marcos Castanon began the frame with a double. He was left stranded after a fly out and two groundouts.

The Missions tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. De La Cruz reached base with a one-out single. Zabala drew a walk to put two runners on base. Dungan drove in De La Cruz with a double to left field. On the play, Zabala was thrown out at home and Dungan advanced to third. Didder drew a walk to keep the inning alive. A balk from Robaina allowed Dungan to score from third base. The game was tied 3-3.

San Antonio had a chance to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Cole Cummings and Brandon Valenzuela started the frame with back-to-back singles. Robbie Teneorwicz grounded into a double play to end the scoring threat.

Jason Blanchard pitched out of a jam in the top of the ninth inning. Jordan Brewer hit a one-out single. Sacco Jr. drew a walk to put two runners on base. Price reached base on a fielder’s choice with Sacco Jr. forced out at second base. With runners on the corners and two outs, Corona popped out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Drew Strotman returned to the mound after pitching the eighth inning. Valenzuela and Tenerowicz flew out to start the inning. Didder extended the inning with an infield single. De La Cruz drew a walk to put two runners on base. Zabala grounded into a force out to end the frame.

In the top of the 10th inning, Corona was the placed runner at second base and Blanchard returned to the mound. Correa reached base on a fielding error from Tenerowicz and Corona scored the go-ahead run.

Corpus Christi added another run later in the inning. After striking out Daniels, a balk from the southpaw moved Correa into scoring position. Rolando Espinosa singled to left field and put runners on the corners. Wrobleski drove in Correa with a base hit to center field. The Hooks took a 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Walker Brockhouse took the mound for the Hooks. Zabala was the placed runner at second base. Dungan lined out to start the frame. A wild pitch allowed Zabala to advance to third base. Didder drew a walk to put runners on the corners. With Castanon at the plate, Didder stole second base. Zabala scored on a groundout from Castanon. Cummings struck out swinging to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 5-4

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 15-18 on the season

Attendance: 5,103

Missions fall to 0-3 in extra-inning games this season

Chas McCormick: 0-4, K (Exited after Top of the 6th inning)

Jared Kollar (Missions starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, K

Julio Robaina (Hooks starter): ND, 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #27 MLB): Scheduled to pitch May 17th



Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 16th



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 18th



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-4



Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-5, 2B, RBI, K



Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): DNP



Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #74 MLB): DNP



Jake Bloss: (#11 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 17th



Kenedy Corona (#12 Astros prospect): 1-4, R, BB, K



Michael Knorr (#16 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 18th



Colin Barber (#20 Astros prospect): DNP



Miguel Ullola (#21 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 16th



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday, May 16th. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-3, 6.55) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Miguel Ullola (1-2, 4.81) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Thursday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.