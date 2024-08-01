Lizarraga’s Strong Outing Not Enough in Wednesday Night Defeat

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders Wednesday night. San Antonio extended their losing streak to five games with a final score of 11-5. The Missions jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning before allowing 10 unanswered runs. Frisco did most of the damage with a seven-run eighth inning. (Marco Reyna/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

Midland, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders Wednesday night. San Antonio extended their losing streak to five games with a final score of 11-5. The Missions jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning before allowing 10 unanswered runs. Frisco did most of the damage with a seven-run eighth inning.

Victor Lizarraga was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After a scoreless first frame, Frisco plated a run in the top of the second inning. With one man down. Maximo Acosta reached base on a fielding error. Aaron Zavala singled to left field to put two runners on. Lizarraga struck out the next batter for out number two. Frainyer Chavez reached base on a bunt single. On the play, a throwing error from Lizarraga allowed Acosta to score from second base. The RoughRiders took an early 1-0 lead.

Dane Acker was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. The right-hander allowed one base hit through the first three innings of work. Connor Hollis reached base on an infield single in the third inning. Acker issued one walk while striking out two batters in the first three frames.

The Missions captured the lead with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Brandon Valenzuela began the frame with a base hit to right field. Cole Cummings reached base on a fielding error. Robbie Tenerowicz reached base on a fielding error to load the bases. Michael De La Cruz drove in a run with a single to right field. After retiring the next batter, Acker allowed a two-run double to Lucas Dunn. Following a hit by a pitch and a fly out, Ripken Reyes drove in a run with a single. Lastly, Dunn scored on a balk from Acker. San Antonio took a 5-1 lead.

Frisco threatened to score in the top of the fifth frame. With one man down, Keyber Rodriguez singled to left field. Lizarraga retired the next batter before allowing a single to Hatcher. With runners on the corners and two outs, Abimelec Ortiz grounded out to end the inning.

Lizarraga provided another strong outing for the Missions. In five innings of work, he allowed an unearned run on five hits with one walk. The right-hander struck out seven batters along the way. Mitch Miller took over on the mound in the sixth inning.

With Miller in the game, Frisco plated three runs on three hits. Acosta started the inning with a base hit. A passed ball from Valenzuela allowed Acosta to advance 90 feet. Miller walked the next batter before allowing a double steal. A second passed ball allowed Acosta to score. After striking out the next batter, he allowed an RBI single to Chavez. Scott Kapers drove in a run with a double to right-center field. Ryan Och took over on the mound and retired the next two batters. San Antonio’s lead was trimmed to 5-4.

The RoughRiders regained the lead with seven runs on seven hits. Kapers drove in Chavez with an RBI single. Osuna drove in Kapers with a base hit to center field. Osuna scored from third base as Hatcher reached base on a dropped third strike. Acosta drove in two runs with a single to right field. Lastly, Luis Mieses drove in two runs with a single to right field. Frisco took an 11-5 lead.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 11-5



With the loss, San Antonio falls to 14-14, 45-51 on the season



5-game losing streak



Attendance: 2,648



Victor Lizarraga (Missions starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 5 H, R, BB, 7 K



Dane Acker (RoughRiders starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, BB, 4 K



Prospect Recap

Ryan Bergert (#3 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 3rd



Austin Krob (#4 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, August 1st



Victor Lizarraga (#5 Padres prospect): W, 5.0 IP, 5 H, R, BB, 7 K



Brandon Valenzuela (#6 Padres prospect): 1-4, R, K, E



Marcos Castañon (#7 Padres prospect): DNP



Henry Baez (#23 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 2nd



Francis Pena (#25 Padres prospect): ND, 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 K



David Morgan (#26 Padres prospect): DNP



Kumar Rocker (#3 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 2nd



Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): 0-4, BB, 3 K



Emiliano Teodo (#16 Rangers prospect): DNP



Winston Santos (#17 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 6th



Mitch Bratt (#21 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, August 1st



Aaron Zavala (#22 Rangers prospect): 2-3, 2 R, BB, 2 SB, SAC



Dane Acker (#28 Rangers prospect): ND, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, BB, 4 K



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday, August 1st. Left-hander Austin Krob (3-7, 5.58) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Mitch Bratt (Double-A debut) is scheduled to pitch for Frisco. Thursday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.