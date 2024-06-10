Kollar Strikes Out Seven, Valenzuela Goes Yard as Missions Defeat RockHounds

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio Missions continued their seven-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders Saturday night. Despite a career-best performance from Jared Kollar, the Missions dropped their seventh consecutive contest. After trailing 2-0, the Missions and RoughRiders traded runs in the middle parts of the game. Frisco pulled away with two runs in the top of the ninth inning to secure a 5-3 victory. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Friday night. Thanks to a strong start from Jared Kollar and a timely home run from Brandon Valenzuela, the Missions began the weekend with a 3-1 victory. Kollar struck out seven batters across six innings of work. Valenzuela hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning.

James Gonzalez was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. The Missions put a runner in scoring position in the top of the first inning. With two men down, Robbie Tenerowicz drew a walk. With Marcos Castanon at the plate, Tenerowicz stole second base. Castanon left him stranded after flying out.

Jared Kollar was the starting pitcher for the Missions. Midland also put a runner in scoring position in the first inning. After retiring the first two batters, Colby Thomas doubled to left field. Shane McGuire left him stranded after grounding out.

The RockHounds plated a run in the bottom half of the second inning. Daniel Susac doubled to start the frame. Junior Perez reached base with a bunt single and Susac advanced 90 feet. Jeremy Eierman drove in Susac with a sacrifice fly to right field. The Missions trailed 1-0.

Midland wouldn’t have another runner in scoring position until the sixth inning. Cooper Bowman began the frame with a double. Kollar struck out the next batter before issuing a walk to Jack Winkler. The right-hander struck out the next two batters to end the frame.

Gonzalez was nearly unhittable on Friday night. The southpaw allowed one base hit in the third inning and walked a pair of batters. Along the way, he struck out eight batters. Zach Jackson took the mound for the RockHounds in the seventh inning.

With Jackson in the game, the Missions plated three runs on four hits. Tenerowicz and Castanon began the frame with back-to-back base hits. Brandon Valenzuela hit a three-run home run over the right field fence. His third long ball of the year made it a 3-1 lead for the Missions.

Kollar’s night ended after six innings of work. The right-hander allowed one run on four hits with one walk. He struck out seven batters along the way. Carter Loewen took the mound for the Missions in the seventh inning.

Loewen allowed one walk during a scoreless seventh inning appearance. Jason Blanchard allowed one hit during a scoreless eighth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Josh Roberson took the mound for San Antonio. The right-hander retired the first two batters before allowing a double to Perez. Eierman grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 3-1



With the win, San Antonio improves to 24-30 on the season



Tenerowicz: 1st stolen base since 8/18/23, 28th of his career



Jared Kollar (Missions starter): W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, 7 K



James Gonzalez (RockHounds starter): ND, 6.0 IP, H, 2 BB, 8 K



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #25 MLB): Scheduled to pitch June 9th



Ryan Bergert (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 8th



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, K



Marcos Castanon (#13 Padres prospect): 1-3, R, BB, K



Jayvien Sandridge (#29 Padres prospect): DNP



Denzel Clarke (#3 A’s prospect): 0-3, 2 K



Daniel Susac (#5 A’s prospect): 1-3, 2B, R, BB, K



Colby Thomas (#12 A’s prospect): 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 K, PO



Jack Perkins (#15 A’s prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 9th



Gunnar Hoglund (#17 A’s prospect): Scheduled to pitch June 8th



Cooper Bowman (#18 A’s prospect): 1-4, 2B



Tyler Baum (#22 A’s prospect): ND, 1.2 IP, BB, K



Brennan Milone (#23 A’s prospect): DNP



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Saturday, June 8th. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-5, 5.70) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Gunnar Hoglund (6-3, 3.51) is scheduled to pitch for Midland. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark.