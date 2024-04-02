Jeremy Sneed - Co-Host of the 1888 Podcast

Jeremy Sneed first began working for the Missions in 2019 before returning to the organization in 2021. He served as the Public Relations Assistant in 2019 and began his tenure as Director of Public Relations prior to the 2021 season.

Jeremy also spent time as a broadcast intern with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is originally from Schaumburg, Illinois and attended Southern Illinois University. He received his cum laude bachelor’s degree in Radio, Television & Digital Media and graduated in 2018.

While in college, he served as a radio personality on 101.5 CIL FM and was one of the play-by-play voices for SIU women’s basketball.

Jeremy is a proud supporter of the Chicago White Sox, Blackhawks, Bears, and Bulls sports teams.