Henry Baez Deals, Missions Run Away from Drillers Late

San Antonio, TX — A tight game through seven innings blew up late when the San Antonio Missions scored six runs in the eighth inning on the way to a 9-3 win over the Tulsa Drillers. For San Antonio, the victory results in a three-game win streak for the first time since August 15-17 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Henry Baez picked up both his fourth win and quality start as a Mission. Meanwhile, Connor Hollis, Ripken Reyes and Robert Perez Jr. paced the offense with multi-hit efforts.

It looked like the Missions would erupt early when they loaded the bases in the first against Tulsa starter Jackson Ferris. Perez Jr. scorched a line drive to third off Brendon Davis’s glove, who recovered for a force out at third but threw the ball off Hollis sliding into home. Hollis crossed the plate, but the Missions settled for just one first-inning run.

Baez worked with the lead by putting up a pair of clean innings to start his evening on the bump. However, with two outs in the third, Damon Keith singled in the tying run.

That ended up being the only tally off Baez. He finished six innings of one-run ball with only four hits allowed.

While Baez cruised, the Missions offense went to work. In the fourth, Joshua Mears blistered a solo home run into the left field seats that vaulted the Missions ahead 2-1. The homer was hit 114 mph off the bat of Mears.

The Missions again loaded the bases in the sixth, this time off reliever Jorge Benitez. Perez Jr. scampered home on a wild pitch, creating a 3-1 San Antonio lead.

It remained a close game until the Missions opened the flood gates in the eighth inning. That’s when San Antonio scored six runs on just two hits. Four walks, a Tulsa error and a hit-by-pitch really did the damage. Robbie Tenerowicz claimed the biggest hit of the inning, a two-run single. He then scored on a wild pitch, making it 9-1 in favor of the Missions.

Raul Brito became the only other pitcher the Missions needed after Baez. Brito mowed down the Drillers through three mostly clean frames. Keith and Jose Ramos homered in the ninth, but because Brito completed three innings to end the game, he picked up the save despite the blowout win.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 9-3



With the win, San Antonio improves to 27-33, 58-70 on the season



Henry Baez (Missions starter): 6 IP, 4 H, ER, 2 K



Jackson Ferris (Drillers starter): 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, BB, 5 K



Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): 6 IP, 4 H, ER, 2 K



Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): DNP



Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): DNP



Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, September 7th



Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): DNP



David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP



Jackson Ferris (#5 Dodgers prospect): 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, BB, 5 K



Noah Miller (#25 Dodgers prospect): 0-3



The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday, September 7th. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (2-8, 5.11) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Carlos Duran (0-4, 2.80) is scheduled to pitch for the Drillers. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. from ONEOK Field.