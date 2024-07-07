Castanon Homers, Missions Extend Win Streak to Six Games

San Antonio Missions Baseball The San Antonio continued their three-game homestand with the Corpus Christi Hooks Friday night. On a night where the Missions were hit by a pitch seven times, the offense outscored Corpus Christi 4-2. Jared Kollar recorded his league-tying eighth win of the season while Ethan Routzahn converted the save. (Reynaldo Holguin/San Antonio Missions Baseball)

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio continued their three-game homestand with the Corpus Christi Hooks Friday night. On a night where the Missions were hit by a pitch seven times, the offense outscored Corpus Christi 4-2. Jared Kollar recorded his league-tying eighth win of the season while Ethan Routzahn converted the save.

Jared Kollar was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander left a runner in scoring position in the top of the first inning. Jeremy Arocho began the game with a single to right field. As Brice Matthews struck out, Arocho swiped second base. A fly out and a ground out resulted in Arocho remaining on base.

Tyler Guilfoil was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The Missions put two runners on base in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs in the frame, Cole Cummings and Robbie Tenerowicz were each hit by pitches. Ray-Patrick Didder struck out swinging to end the inning.

Guilfoil’s control issues resulted in two more runners reaching base in the second inning. Robert Perez Jr. drew a two-out walk to keep the inning alive. Connor Hollis was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. With Ripken Reyes at the plate, Perez Jr. was thrown out trying to steal third base.

Corpus Christi threatened to score in the top of the third inning. Jordan Brewer singled and stole second base to start the inning. Kollar retired the next two batters while Brewer advanced to third base. Matthews flew out to center field to end the scoring threat.

The Missions ended the scoreless tie with two runs in the fourth inning. With one man down, Didder was hit by a pitch. Marcos Castanon hit a line drive over the left field fence for a two-run home run. His sixth homer of the year made it a 2-0 lead for the Missions.

The Hooks tied the game in the top of the fifth inning. Kenedy Corona began the frame with a base hit. Brewer hit a fly ball to the left field berm for a two-run home run. His sixth long ball of the year made it a 2-2 game.

San Antonio regained the lead in the fifth inning while forcing Guilfoil out of the game. With a runner on first and one out, Tenerowicz was hit by a pitch. Layne Henderson took over on the mound for Guilfoil. The right-hander struck out the first batter he faced. Castanon singled to center field, and the bases were loaded. Michael De La Cruz drew a walk which scored Cummings. The Missions took a 3-2 lead.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Facing Joey Mancini, Hollis drew a walk and stole second base. After recording the first out, Hollis stole third base. Valenzuela drove in Hollis with a single to left field. The Missions improved their lead to 4-2.

In the top of the ninth inning, Ethan Routzahn took the mound to convert the save. Tommy Sacco Jr. reached base on an infield single to start the frame. Jeron Williams flew out for the first out. With Corona at the plate, Sacco Jr. stole second base. Routzahn struck out Corona for the second out. Brewer stepped up to the plate representing the tying run. An inside fast ball caught Brewer for a hit by pitch. Miguel Palma was the next batter. Palma grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-2



With the win, San Antonio improves to 9-2, 40-39 on the season



Missions: HBP 7 times in the game



Season-long 6-game win streak



Valenzuela: Extends on-base streak to 26 games



Attendance: 2,820



Jared Kollar (Missions starter): W, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, K, HR



Tyler Guilfoil (Hooks starter): L, 4.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, HR



Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #47 MLB): DNP



Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): DNP



Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): DNP



Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 1-4, RBI, BB



Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, K



Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #69 MLB): DNP



Brice Matthews (#3 Astros prospect): 0-3, BB, K



Zach Dezenzo (#4 Astros prospect): 0-4



Zach Cole (#6 Astros prospect): DNP



Kenedy Corona (#11 Astros prospect): 1-4, R, K



Colin Barber (#19 Astros prospect): 1-4, K



Miguel Ullola (#20 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, July 6th



Miguel Palma (#24 Astros prospect): 1-4, K



Alimber Santa (#25 Astros prospect): DNP



The San Antonio Missions will conclude their three-game homestand with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday, July 6th. Right-hander Raul Brito (2-1, 3.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Miguel Ullola (4-4, 4.74) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.