Brian Yancelson - Co-Host of the 1888 Podcast

Brian assisted the Missions in public relations in 2023 before he became the Broadcast Engineer for the 2024 season. Prior to joining the Missions, Brian served as the Marketing Coordinator for the Valero Alamo Bowl and did play-by-play broadcasting for the California Winter League.

Brian was born in Mexico City and moved to San Antonio at a young age. He graduated from Trinity University in 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and minors in Sport Management and Political Science. While at Trinity, Brian served as a play-by-play broadcaster for Tiger Network, calling baseball, basketball, football and volleyball games. He also worked as a public relations intern in Trinity’s Office of Strategic Communications & Marketing.

Brian is a ballpark chaser, as he has traveled to all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums as well as 35 Minor League Baseball ballparks. On top of traveling and watching sports, Brian loves attending concerts and spending time with his family and his dog, Camden.