Went to a Tyler Hubbard show in 2023? You probably inspired his upcoming album, 'Strong'

As Tyler Hubbard readies to roll out his sophomore album, he's reflecting on one of the project's cornerstone inspirations: fans who were at his 2023 shows.



"I think being on tour last year highly influenced the album. You know, I wrote 11 of the 13 songs out on the road, out on the tour bus with writer friends of mine that I had taken out, and a lot of weekends I had writers with me," Tyler shares.



"It was a lot of fun really getting to pull from the energy of the fans, really getting to pull from the inspiration of the live show and really looking at the setlist from a different perspective and seeing what's working, what's connecting and resonating with the fans and what's missing," he says.



"What else do I want to do? What kind of feels or emotions do I want to put out there and do live?" Tyler recalls of his earlier thoughts. "It was a lot of fun to really directly — not only me but my songwriting buddies — [watch] the set, [watch] the fans, [see] how they're engaged and [be] able to take that inspiration back and pull from that."



Tyler's sophomore album, Strong, is available for preorder and presave now. Its lead single, "Back Then Right Now," is #6 and ascending the country charts.



To see Tyler at Kane Brown's In The Air Tour, head tylerhubbardofficial.com.



Here's the track list for Strong:



"Wish You Would"

"Park"

"A Lot With a Little"

"Night Like That"

"Take Me Back"

"Back Then Right Now"

"Vegas"

"Turn"

"American Mellencamp"

"BNA"

"Summer Talkin'"

"'73 Beetle"

"Strong"

