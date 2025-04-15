'We Got History': Mitchell Tenpenny marks milestones at hometown arena

By Stephen Hubbard

It was a big weekend for Mitchell Tenpenny Saturday night in Nashville, as the Music City native played Bridgestone Arena on Kane Brown's High Road Tour.

"Nashville was a dream! What an honor to play my hometown arena," Mitchell posted on his socials. "Thank you to everyone including my family and friends that came out and made it so special for this hometown boy."

"I love you Nashville. Thanks for making a dream come true," he closed.

Mitchell also picked up some pretty significant career kudos before taking the stage: the RIAA certified his debut single, "Drunk Me," quadruple Platinum, while "We Got History" just reached the Platinum mark.

He just released "Same Moon" from his 20-track album, The 3rd, as his new radio single.

