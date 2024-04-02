Watch Chris Young perform "Young Love & Saturday Nights" on 'GMA'

By Jeremy Chua

Chris Young was on ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday to perform his latest single, "Young Love & Saturday Nights."

Before taking the mic, Chris chatted about his new album, tour and the David Bowie-inspired song.

"It always me cracks up because people are like, 'That sounds like the lick to "Rebel Rebel,"' and I was like, 'It's because it is,'" Chris shared. "David Bowie's actually on the song credited as a writer, and they just wrote a new song around that lick."

"I'm very excited to get on the road and start this tour and kick it off, and so happy the album's out there, too," he added.

Chris then joined his band onstage to perform the uptempo love song while donning a black leather jacket and his signature slicked-back hair.

Chris' Young Love & Saturday Nights Tour kicks off April 25 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will conclude May 18 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Tickets are available now at chrisyoungcountry.com.

