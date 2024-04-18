Trump hush money trial: One juror excused; What do we know about the rest?

Jury Selection Begins In Former President Donald Trump's New York Hush Money Trial NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after the second day of his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 16, 2024 in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former U.S. president to face trial on criminal charges. (Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images/Getty Images)

As former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues Thursday, seven of the 18 people who will sit on the jury were chosen after convincing both the prosecution and the defense that they could render a fair and impartial verdict.

One juror has since been excused after telling the judge that she was unsure she could be impartial in the case.

There will be 12 people on the jury, along with at least six alternates.

Oncology nurse is dismissed from jury, cutting jurors to six

Update 9:40 a.m. EDT April 18: One of the jurors seated in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial on Tuesday afternoon has been excused from the jury after she told Judge Juan Merchan that she no longer feels she can be impartial in the trial.

According to CNN, the juror, an oncology nurse, said she had been contacted by friends and co-workers asking her if she was one of the jurors picked for the trial. She said they figured out she was on the jury because they knew where she worked.

“Aspects of my identity have already been out there in the public, yesterday alone I had friends colleagues and family push things to my phone questioning my identity as a juror,” she said.

That information about her place of employment was included on juror questionnaires released by the court.

Merchan said he is going to have the answers about where someone works redacted from the court record.

Merchan issued an order Thursday morning saying journalists are not allowed to report employer information of prospective jurors.

“We just lost what probably would’ve been a very good juror,” Merchan said. The judge said the juror said she was “afraid” and felt intimated by the press, according to CNN.

Original story: The seven were sworn in as jurors on Tuesday afternoon and directed by Judge Juan Merchan to return to court on Monday when opening arguments could begin in the first criminal trial of any former president.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records as part of an alleged scheme to bury stories he feared could hurt his 2016 campaign.

The allegations focus on payoffs to two women, porn actor Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said they had extramarital sexual encounters with Trump years earlier, as well as to a Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child he alleged Trump had out of wedlock.

Trump has denied the affairs and any child born out of wedlock.

Here’s what we know about the first seven jurors:

Juror 1: Juror No. 1 is a married man. He works in sales and lives in West Harlem. Juror No. 1 likes “anything outdoorsy,” and gets news from The New York Times, Fox News and MSNBC.

Juror 2: Juror No. 2 is an oncology nurse at Memorial Sloan Kettering. She lives on the Upper East Side and is engaged to be married. She said she gets her news from CNN, The New York Times, Google and Facebook. She likes to spend time with family and friends and take her dog to the park.

Juror 3: An attorney who lives in the Chelsea neighborhood was chosen as juror No. 3. He likes to hike and run, according to his questionnaire, and gets his news from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Google.

Juror 4: A man who works in IT training and consulting and lives on the Lower East Side is juror No. 4. He is married and has one child and two grandchildren. He gets news from the New York Daily News, The New York Times, Google and X.

Juror 5: Juror No. 5 is a teacher who lives with her boyfriend in Harlem. She loves to travel, write and go to the theater. She gets news from Google and TikTok and listens to podcasts on relationships and pop culture, according to her questionnaire.

Juror 6: A software engineer who lives in Chelsea is juror No. 6. She gets news from The New York Times, Google, Facebook and TikTok.

Juror 7: Juror No.7 is an attorney and civil litigator. He lives on the Upper East Side and loves the outdoors. He gets his news from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and The Washington Post.

