State Department will issue commemorative passports with Trump’s image

A limited-edition passport featuring an image of President Donald Trump will be available to coincide with the 250th anniversary of American independence.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department is issuing limited-edition, commemorative passports to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s independence. The designs will feature an image of President Donald Trump on the inside cover, Fox News reported.

Trump will become the first living president to be featured in the travel document, according to The Associated Press.

An image of the president will be surrounded by text from the Declaration of Independence and the American flag, The Washington Post reported. Trump’s signature will appear in gold beneath his image, according to the newspaper.

Another page features the painting of the founding fathers at the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The concept had been considered for several months. The State Department said that between 25,000 and 30,000 of the new passports will be available to persons applying at the Washington, D.C., office just before July 4, according to the news organization.

Patriot passport unlocked. 🦅



Limited edition. Stamped for America 250. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/86uxPS1FEk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2026

“As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. passports to commemorate this historic occasion,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement. “These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. Passport the most secure documents in the world.”

People who prefer a standard passport can still obtain one by applying online or outside of the nation’s capital, the AP reported.

The new passport is the latest move to place Trump’s name, image or likeness -- or his signature -- onto a high-profile item, The Associated Press reported.

The president has had his name added to buildings and documents, and there are efforts to put his signature on all new U.S. currency, according to the news organization.

Trump has also proposed naming tax-advantaged investment accounts aimed at children after himself, along with a new class of Navy battleships, after himself, the Post reported.

In October, administration officials proposed minting a $1 coin featuring Trump’s image on it, the Post reported. The coin was also proposed for the nation’s 250th anniversary, officials said.

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