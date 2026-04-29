Delta passenger removed from flight after refusing to hang up on cellphone call

File photo. A passenger was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight headed to Atlanta from Miami when they refused to end their phone call before takeoff.

MIAMI — A passenger was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight on Monday after they refused to end a cellphone call as the aircraft prepared to take off, officials said.

Delta Flight 1323 from Miami International Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was delayed when the passenger did not comply with flight attendants’ instructions, WSB-TV reported.

A Delta spokesperson said crew members asked the passenger repeatedly to end a phone call as the plane was taxiing out to the runway, according to the television station.

Delta passenger removed from flight after refusing to get off the phone https://t.co/5VsEhoLKay pic.twitter.com/30F8mZdI2g — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 29, 2026

In video posted to social media, passengers expressed their frustration when the plane’s captain decided to delay takeoff, WSVN reported.

“So we’re all supposed to listen and he doesn’t?” one passenger can be heard complaining, according to the television station.

“Just rip him off the plane, he’s in the front row!” another passenger can be heard saying.

Other passengers objected to the flight’s delay, WSVN reported.

“Please be considerate,” one passenger pleaded. “Consider the rest of us.”

A Delta spokesperson said the passenger “became disruptive,” and the crew decided to return to its gate, WSB-TV reported. The passenger was then removed from the plane, which took off an hour after its scheduled departure.

On its website, Delta has an “unruly passenger policy” on its website that is set forth by the Federal Aviation Administration.

“For everyone’s safety, federal regulations require that customers follow all crewmember instructions and prohibits the interference with crew duties,” the policy states. “Such actions are strictly prohibited and may result in civil or criminal penalties for interfering, assaulting or intimidating crewmembers or any other individuals.”

It was unclear whether the passenger was arrested or charged, WSVN reported.

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