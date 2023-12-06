Shooting reported at University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Beam Hall at the UNLV campus

Beam Hall Beam Hall at the UNLV campus (Google Maps/Google)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Police responded Wednesday afternoon to reports of a shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and said there “appears to be multiple victims.”

It was not immediately clear how many people were believed to have been injured or if any deaths were reported. University police described the incident as an “active shooter” in Beam Hall and urged students to evacuate the hall and shelter in a safe area.

“Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on social media.

