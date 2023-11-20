Joss Ackland, ‘Lethal Weapon 2,’ ‘White Mischief’ actor, dead at 95

Joss Ackland: The veteran actor appeared in more than 100 movies and television series. (Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage)

Veteran British actor Joss Ackland, who starred in “Lethal Weapon 2″ and “White Mischief,” died Sunday. He was 95.

>> Read more trending news

The actor died “peacefully” and was “surrounded by family,” according to a statement given to the PA news agency.

“With his distinctive voice and commanding presence, Ackland brought a unique intensity and gravitas to his role,” the actor’s family said in a statement, according to Deadline. “He will be remembered as one of Britain’s most talented and beloved actors.”

Joss Ackland, 'Lethal Weapon 2' and 'White Mischief' Actor, Dies at 95 https://t.co/zHFvY7TSt4 — Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2023

“Joss was a long-term client and great friend who remained lucid, erudite and mischievous to the very end, he died peacefully with his family this morning,” the actor’s representative, Paul Pearson, told Variety.

In the 1989 film “Lethal Weapon 2,” Ackland’s villainous diplomat character, Arjen Rudd, notably utters the line “Diplomatic immunity!” before being shot by police officer Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover), Variety reported.

Ackland appeared in more than 100 movies and television series, according to Deadline.

He also appeared in “The Hunt for Red October,” “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” and “The Mighty Ducks,” according to IMDb.com.

Ackland’s television work includes “Shadowlands,” where he played C.S. Lewis; and “Midsomer Murders,” Variety reported.

Born Sidney Edmond Jocelyn Ackland on Feb. 29, 1928, in London’s Ladbroke Grove area, Ackland grew up in Kilburn, according to the BBC.

He worked for several regional theater companies and eventually joined London’s Old Vic, the news organization reported.

Ackland’s credits on stage include his portrayal as Juan Peron in “Evita.” He also starred opposite Hermione Gingold in “A Little Night Music,” Variety reported.

Some of his most notable stage credits include portraying Juan Peron in “Evita” and starring opposite Hermione Gingold in “A Little Night Music.”

He was awarded a CBE (Order of the British Empire) in 2000 for his services to acting, according to the BBC.

In a 2001 interview with the news organization, Ackland said he appeared in some “awful films” because he was a workaholic.

©2023 Cox Media Group