Israel: Iran attacks Israel with missiles (live updates)

The Israeli military said Iran has attacked their country with missile strikes.

Update 1:12 p.m. ET, Oct. 1: Iran, in a statement, said that the attack of dozens of ballistic missiles was in response to Israel’s killing of top Hezbollah leaders, CNN reported on air.

Iran said in the statement, “if Israel responds militarily to this operation, it will face a harsher response,” The Associated Press reported.

Some of the dozens of missiles fired on Tel Aviv and near Jerusalem have been intercepted but CNN was not sure how many.

The New York Times said that more than 100 missiles were launched by Iran. There were no reports of casualties as of yet, but sirens can be heard in CNN’s live coverage.

Original report: Air raid sirens have been blaring across the country, telling people to take refuge in bomb shelters, The Associated Press reported.

The attack came a day after Lebanon attacked Israel with rockets and missiles after Israel started ground operations in southern Lebanon. Israel also killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The White House warned of “severe consequences” if Iran would fire ballistic missiles against Israel. The U.S. Navy and military aircraft are already in the area prepared in case of an attack by Iran, the AP reported. The U.S. came to the aid of Israel by shooting down missiles filed by Iran in April, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“We’re of course tracking events in the Middle East very closely, and the United States is committed to Israel’s defense,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

An attack by Iran on Israel may backfire for Tehran.

“Resorting to another direct missile attack on Israel would mean the regime (in Tehran) sees itself in more dire straits that Iranian officials acknowledge,” Behnam Ben Taleblu, a member of a Washington D.C. think tank told CNN. He said that the attack could “easily beget a larger regional war” if Israel responded more forcefully than it did earlier this year.

“A missile strike merely for the purpose of saving face could easily end up costing the regime its head,” Taleblu added, according to CNN.

Israel had warned of “repercussions” if Iran attacked, the AP reported.

The attack was not unexpected. White House officials earlier Tuesday said, “The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack. A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with top national security officials to discuss the attack before it happened, deputy press secretary Emilie Simons posted on X.

Biden shared on X that they met “to discuss Iranian plans to launch an imminent missile attack against Israel. We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks, and protect American personnel in the region.”

