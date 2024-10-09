Hurricane Milton: Travel impacted by storm, what you need to know

Flight cancellations FILE PHOTO: Airports are closed and flights are canceled due to Hurricane Milton. (Nay - stock.adobe.com)

As Hurricane Milton inches closer to the Florida coastline, airports across the state are closed while at the same time, people continue to try to get out of Milton’s path.

Several airports in the storm’s path closed hours before the expected landfall while others in the state remained open according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Here are the statuses of Florida’s airports provided by the FAA unless otherwise noted:

Orlando International Airport (MCO) - Closed, could reopen by Thursday at 6 p.m.

Tampa International Airport (TPA) - Closed, could reopen on Friday at 8 a.m. ET

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) - Closed, could reopen on Friday at 9 a.m. ET

Sarasota- Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) - Closed, could reopen on Friday at 6 a.m. ET

Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) - Closed (X.com)

Orlando Executive Airport (ORL) - Closed (WFTV)

Punta Gorda (PGD) - Terminal closed (PGD)

St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport (PIE) - Closed, could reopen by Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) - Open

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) - Open

Pensacola Regional Airport (PNS) - Open

Key West International Airport (EYW) - Open

Miami International Airport (MIA) - Open

Gainsville Regional Airport (GNV) - Open

Page Field Airport (FMY) - Open

Melbourne International Airport (MLB) - Open

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) - Open

Tallahassee Regional Airport (TLH) - Open

Panama City-Bay County International Airport (PFN) - Open

Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) - Open

Naples Muni Airport (APF) - Open

Flights will be impacted by the storm. You should check with your individual carrier to see if there are delays or cancellations.

Here are direct links to the various carriers’ weather advisories and what they are offering:

Alaska Airlines

Allegiant Air

American Airlines

Delta Air Lines

Frontier Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines

JetBlue

Southwest Airlines

Spirit Airlines

United Airlines

If your flight is canceled for any reason, you are entitled to a refund, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

If you had travel insurance and some credit cards, they may also offset the costs of flights that have been canceled or delayed, USA Today reported.

