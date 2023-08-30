Hurricane Idalia: Powerful storm takes aim at Florida’s Big Bend area (Live updates)

Hurricane Idalia: A resident posted a sign at a home in Cedar Key, Florida, as Hurricane Idalia threatened the area. (Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Powerful Hurricane Idalia threatened the Big Bend region of Florida as a strong Category 2 storm that could intensify even further before making landfall later Wednesday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia is forecast to grow into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm.

Idalia became the third hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season early Tuesday, intensifying near the western tip of Cuba and skirting the west coast of Florida.

The storm brushed past the Tampa Bay area, which has not had a direct hit from a hurricane since Oct. 25, 1921, when a storm with maximum sustained winds estimated at 120 mph made landfall near Tarpon Springs.

Meanwhile, the Big Bend area has not seen a Category 3 or stronger storm in more than a century, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Catastrophic storm surge, destructive winds expected

Update 12:30 a.m. EDT Aug. 30: The National Hurricane Center, in its 12 a.m., update said that the center of Idalia was located about 120 miles southwest of Cedar Key and about 175 miles south of Tallahassee.

Maximum sustained winds at the center of Idalia were clocked at 110 mph, making it a shade under Category 3 status. The storm was moving north at 17 mph and was expected to make landfall early Wednesday.

The next full advisory by the National Hurricane Center will be issued at 2 a.m. EDT.

