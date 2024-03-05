Hot streak: Gambler wins pair of jackpots hours apart at Las Vegas casino

Caesars Palace

Big winner: File photo. A person playing slots at Caesars Palace on Saturday hit the jackpot twice within five hours. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS — A gambler playing the slots at a Las Vegas casino hit the jackpot on Saturday -- not once, but twice.

The player, who has not been identified, won at Caesars Palace within five hours, KLAS-TV reported.

The gambler won $165,000 at about 5 p.m. PST, casino officials told the television station.

The same guest won an additional $545,000 on another slot machine at about 9:20 p.m. PST, according to the Casino City Times.

What a night. According to Caesars Palace, the slot player raked in $710,000, KLAS reported.

It was unclear how much money the guest spent to win the second jackpot. But it is a good bet that he still was able to finish in the black.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

