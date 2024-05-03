Peloton cutting around 400 jobs worldwide, CEO stepping down Peloton known for its luxury bicycles and exercise equipment announced Thursday that around 15% of its staff will be getting laid off. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Peloton known for its luxury bicycles and exercise equipment announced Thursday that around 15% of its staff will be getting laid off.

The company is planning to restructure to “align the company’s cost structure with the current size of its business,” according to USA Today. To do this, Peloton is hoping to reduce its annual run-rate expenses by over $200 million by the end of the 2025 fiscal year, according to the company.

Peloton announced its CEO Barry McCarthy would be stepping down in addition to the layoffs because it “simply had no other way to bring its spending in line with its revenue,” according to CNBC.

McCarthy will become a strategic advisor to the company through the end of the year, CNBC reported. Peloton’s Chairperson Karen Boone and Director Chris Bruzzo are expected to both serve as interim co-CEOs.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Barry for his contributions to Peloton. Barry joined Peloton during an incredibly challenging time for the business. During his tenure, he laid the foundation for scalable growth by steadily rearchitecting the cost structure of the business to create stability and to reach the important milestone of achieving positive free cash flow,” said Boone, according to Peloton’s news release. “With a strong leadership team in place and the Company now on solid footing, the Board has decided that now is an appropriate time to search for the next CEO of Peloton.”

In addition to the layoffs and McCarthy stepping down, the company will be reducing its retail showroom footprint and will be changing its international market plans, USA Today reported.

Peloton’s company was highly successful during the COVID-19 pandemic as gyms were closed or restricted and more people were working from home. Since then, there has been a decline and its revenue has dropped, USA Today reported.

In the last fiscal year which ended last June, Peloton lost around $1.26 billion, according to The Associated Press. $350 million was lost in about six months that ended last December. The company reproted Thursday that it lost about $167.3 million in the third guard.

The layoffs are part of the latest round for Peloton. According to the AP, 800 jobs were cut in Aug. 2022 and another 500 jobs in Oct. 2022.

