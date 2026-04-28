Albertsons, Safeway, Haggen sued for BOGO overcharging

FILE PHOTO: The Washington Attorney General is suing Albertsons over the company's BOGO pricing.

The Washington State Attorney General is suing the parent company of the grocery store chain Albertsons for overcharging during “buy one, get one” promotions.

Attorney General Nick Brown alleged Albertsons, Safeway and Haggen overcharged and were deceptive over their “BOGO” promotions, KIRO reported.

The complaint says the retailers raised the prices of some products before the BOGO promotion started, overcharging those who bought them before the sale, then lowered the prices once the sale was over.

Brown said the practice makes customers believe they’re getting an item for free, but they’re paying an inflated price on the primary item.

A location in Gig Harbor, Washington, is accused of raising the price of a bottle of olive oil to $10.99 for the BOGO promotion. It had cost $6.99 the week prior. Once the sale was complete, the price reverted to the original price, KIRO reported.

Brown said the company overcharged on more than 3 million transactions in Washington from October 2019 to May 2024.

KIRO contacted Albertsons Companies for a response, but had not heard back.

For the latest, visit KIRO7.com.

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