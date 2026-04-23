Party City makes comeback, will open at 700 Staples in-store locations

The retailer closed its stores in December 2024 but is making a comeback in a new partnership with Staples.

The party is back. Get those helium balloons ready.

In a “strategic partnership” announcement on Tuesday, Party City said it was back in business, taking a new approach by partnering with Staples.

Party City will open inside 700 Staples locations nationwide, the two retailers announced in a news release. There are plans to expand to additional stores by the end of 2026, according to a news release.

Party City items will also be available on Staples.com for online pickups.

That gives consumers a chance to pick up home and office supplies -- plus party essentials -- at one location.

Party City began closing its stores for good in December 2024 after nearly 40 years in business, with its final store shuttering in February 2025, according to People. In 2021, the company employed about 6,400 full-time and 10,100 part-time workers,CNN reported.

The company declared bankruptcy in January 2023 and closed more than 80 locations from the end of 2022 to August 2024, CNN reported.

Party City still had more than $800 million in debt when it exited bankruptcy.

Now, Party City and Staples are hoping that their one-stop shopping concept will work.

“For as long as we can all remember, Party City has been the trusted go-to for balloons and party goods, known for quality, creativity and celebrations,” Joel Weinshanker, CEO of Ad Populum, which owns Party City, said in a statement. “As we take the new Party City to more places than ever before, finding the right partners is essential. Staples stood out immediately, not only for its national footprint, but for its strong connection to the communities we have both been part of for years.

“It felt like a natural fit from the start.”

Marshall Warkentin, president of Staples U.S. Retail, said the partnership will take the company’s goal of “making things easy” for customers “into new territory.”

“By bringing Party City into Staples stores, we’re expanding what customers can accomplish in one place,” Warkentin said in a statement. “Combining helium balloons and party supplies with our print and marketing services to offer a complete solution for celebrations, from graduations to grand openings and everything in between.”

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