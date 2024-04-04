Actress Julia Stiles reveals birth of third child with husband Preston Cook

New baby: Julia Stiles and Preston Cook welcomed their third child recently. (Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty Images)

Julia Stiles welcomed her third child with her husband, Preston Cook, five months ago, the actress said in an interview published on Wednesday.

The “10 Things I Hate About You” star, reflecting on the 25th anniversary of the film in an interview with The New York Times, casually mentioned the child’s birth.

“I’m kind of like a bundle of emotions, because I have a 5-month-old baby and I went into directing my first movie,” Stiles, 43, told the newspaper as she spoke about her role as Kat Stratford in the 1999 film and her directorial debut in the upcoming feature film, “Wish You Were Here.”

“Maybe you didn’t know Stiles had gotten into directing,” the Times wrote. “You definitely didn’t know about the baby, because Stiles declined to do the standard-issue celebrity-birth promotion (post an announcement on Instagram to get aggregated by People magazine).”

About announcing the birth of her newest child, Stiles said she just “didn’t really talk about it.”

She did not reveal the baby’s name, sex or actual date of birth, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Stiles and Cook are already parents to a 6-year-old son, Strummer Newcomb; and 2-year-old Arlo, according to the entertainment news website.

Stiles told the Times that being a parent is “really great training for being a director.”

“You have to think 10 steps ahead but also be in the present moment. You have to be good at time management,” Stiles told the newspaper. “You have to be sensitive to people’s needs and guide them, but also hold a boundary.”

Stiles has kept other details of her personal life low-key through the years. She and Cook began dating in 2014 after meeting on the set of Stiles’ film, “Blackway,” according to Us Weekly. They became engaged in December 2015 and were married in September 2017, Entertainment Tonight reported.

