Tim McGraw celebrates #1 with surprise EP, 'Poet's Resumé'

Tim McGraw has surprise-released his new EP, Poet's Resumé.



The six-song set arrives on the heels of Tim scoring his 47th career #1 with "Standing Room Only."



"In the spirit of being thankful, I'm so grateful for all of you and the ways you have supported me, my family and my music thru the years. Here's a little surprise drop of a few songs you've never heard. Enjoy!" Tim shares on social media.



"Standing Room Only" is the title track of Tim's latest full-length album, which arrived in August.



Coming up, Tim will kick off his Standing Room Only Tour in March with opener Carly Pearce. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit Tim's website.



Here's the Poet's Resumé track list:

"Runnin' Outta Love"

"Hurt People"

"20 for 30"

"One Bad Habit"

"Been Around Awhile"

"Poet's Resumé"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.