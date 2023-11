NASCAR Cup Series 2024 schedule: Dates, times, networks

NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: A general view of or pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

[2023 schedule and race winners]

The NASCAR Cup Series will embark upon a 36-race calendar in 2024, introducing one completely new track, welcoming back an iconic circuit and shuffling its playoff deck.

The 7/8-mile Iowa Speedway will host a Cup race for the first time ever June 16, 2024 after years of hosting Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series events. In addition to Iowa, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's iconic 2 1/2-mile oval rejoins the series after three years of running the infield road course.

Atlanta Motor Speedway's high banks and Watkins Glen have been added to the first round of the playoffs, while Darlington will not host the playoff opener anymore. Instead, the traditional Labor Day weekend race takes the Daytona night race's spot as the regular-season finale.

Feb. 4: Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum 8 p.m. ET, FOX2023 winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Feb. 15: Duels at Daytona 7 p.m. ET, FS12023 winners: Joey Logano, Aric Almirola

Feb. 18: Daytona 500 2:30 p.m. ET, FOX2023 winner: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Feb. 25: Atlanta Motor Speedway 3 p.m. ET, FOX2023 winner: Joey Logano

March 3: Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX2023 winner: William Byron

March 10: Phoenix Raceway 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX2023 winner: William Byron

March 17: Bristol Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX2020 (last time not run on dirt) winner: Brad Keselowski

March 24: Circuit of the Americas 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX2023 winner: Tyler Reddick

March 31: Richmond Raceway 7 p.m. ET, FOX2023 winner: Kyle Larson

April 7: Martinsville Speedway 3 p.m. ET, FS12023 winner: Kyle Larson

April 14: Texas Motor Speedway* 3:30 p.m. ET, FS12023 winner: William Byron

April 21: Talladega Superspeedway 3 p.m. ET, FOX2023 winner: Ryan Blaney

April 28: Dover Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET, FS12023 winner: Martin Truex Jr.

May 5: Kansas Speedway 3 p.m. ET, FS12023 winner: Denny Hamlin

May 12: Darlington Raceway 3 p.m. ET, FS12023 winner: William Byron

May 19: North Wilkesboro Speedway (All-Star Race) 8 p.m. ET, FS12023 winner: Kyle Larson

May 26: Charlotte Motor Speedway 6 p.m. ET, FOX2023 winner: Ryan Blaney

June 2: World Wide Technology Raceway 3:30 p.m. ET, FS12023 winner: Kyle Busch

June 9: Sonoma Raceway 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX2023 winner: Martin Truex Jr.

June 16: Iowa Speedway 7 p.m. ET, USA2023 winner: N/A, inaugural event

June 23: New Hampshire Motor Speedway 2:30 p.m. ET, USA2023 winner: Martin Truex Jr.

June 30: Nashville Superspeedway 3:30 p.m. ET, NBC2023 winner: Ross Chastain

July 7: Chicago street course 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC2023 winner: Shane van Gisbergen

July 14: Pocono Raceway 2:30 p.m. ET, USA2023 winner: Denny Hamlin

July 21: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC2020 (last time run on the oval) winner: Kevin Harvick

Olympic break

Aug. 11: Richmond Raceway 6 p.m. ET, USA2023 winner: Chris Buescher

Aug. 18: Michigan International Speedway 2:30 p.m. ET, USA2023 winner: Chris Buescher

Aug. 24: Daytona International Speedway 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC2023 winner: Chris Buescher

Sept. 1: Darlington Raceway* 6 p.m. ET, USA2023 winner: Kyle Larson

Playoff Round of 16

Sept. 8: Atlanta Motor Speedway^ 3 p.m. ET, USA2023 winner: William Byron

Sept. 15: Watkins Glen International^ 3 p.m. ET, USA2023 winner: William Byron

Sept. 21: Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 p.m. ET, USA2023 winner: Denny Hamlin

Playoff Round of 12

Sept. 29: Kansas Speedway 3 p.m. ET, USA2023 winner: Tyler Reddick

Oct. 6: Talladega Superspeedway 2 p.m. ET, NBC2023 winner: Ryan Blaney

Oct. 13: Charlotte Roval 2 p.m. ET, NBC2023 winner: A.J. Allmendinger

Playoff Round of 8

Oct. 20: Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC2023 winner: Kyle Larson

Oct. 27: Homestead-Miami Speedway 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC2023 winner: Christopher Bell

Nov. 3: Martinsville Speedway 2 p.m. ET, NBC2023 winner: Ryan Blaney

Championship

Nov. 10: Phoenix Raceway 3 p.m. ET, NBC2023 winner: Ross Chastain

*-Was a playoff race in 2023

^-Was not a playoff race in 2023