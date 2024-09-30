MLB announces changes to All-Star, regular-season uniforms after player criticism

94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 16: Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Westburg #11 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrate with teammates after winning during the 94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Uniform critics, rejoice: MLB is going back to the basics.

The league announced Monday that players will return to wearing their primary home and road uniforms at the All-Star Game starting next year. The decision will dispense with the heavily ridiculed American League- and National League-specific uniforms, and return to having players represent their hometown teams at the event.

Additionally, MLB is complying with player requests to return the regular season uniforms to the old quality after a number of player complaints. New uniforms were introduced this past season as part of MLB's partnership with Nike and Fanatics, but were heavily criticized due to a variety of problems, including smaller lettering on the back, nearly see-through pants and gray fabric that showed visible sweat.

After a league-wide survey, MLB is responding to players' criticism with changes that include larger player nameplates, embroidered sleeve patches and allowing full pant customization. They will also use gray uniforms made from material used in 2023 for next season, before introducing newly-produced uniforms in 2026.

In terms of the All-Star game, MLB isn't entirely getting rid of the league uniforms, per MLB.com: Players will still wear a special All-Star uniform during workout day. Players watching the Home Run Derby will also wear the All-Star uniform, while those competing in the Derby will wear their home uniform. MLB is also creating an All-Star game cap for the event.

MLB's deal with Nike and Fanatics has not gone entirely as planned so far. In addition to the criticism over the 2024 uniforms, the decision to make All-Star uniforms has not been as successful as hoped. The uniforms were implemented in 2021, and have been largely unpopular among fans and players.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has addressed both issues this season, telling reporters ahead of the 2024 All-Star Game in July that he was open to the idea of making changes for next season.

"We’ve got a lot of uniform things going on," Manfred said. "Obviously the conversations have to involve the players, first and foremost, and Nike and some of our partners, but I am aware of the sentiment and I do know why people kind of like that tradition. There will be conversations about that.”

Now, it seems that those conversations have steered MLB back to things that worked in the past.