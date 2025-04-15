Mavericks GM Nico Harrison has 'no regrets' over Luka Dončić trade that's so far gone as poorly as expected

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 10: Nico Harrison of the Dallas Mavericks watches warmups before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center on April 10, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Two-plus months after the Luka Dončić trade that shocked the sports world, things are going largely as expected.

With Dončić on board, the Los Angeles Lakers have developed into contenders and enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the West. The Dallas Mavericks limped into the No. 10 seed with a 39-43 record and will play a single-elimination play-in game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

And the Mavericks are already reportedly bleeding revenue thanks to an outraged fanbase that's less than enthusiastic about handing over money to a franchise that traded away arguably the most beloved player in its history.

As for general manager Nico Harrison, the man who orchestrated the deal? He has "no regrets."

Harrison meets with media, bans recording devices

Harrison spoke with media on Tuesday for the first time since addressing reporters on Feb. 2, less than 24 hours after the late-night trade that had fans double-checking their mobile alerts to confirm that it was actually real.

Tuesday's news conference that also included Mavericks CEO Rick Welts was limited to select Dallas-based media members. According to Dallas' WFAA, the news conference was scheduled with less than 24 hours notice, and recording devices and cameras were prohibited.

But Harrison did, indeed speak. And he stood by his decision to trade away a 25-year-old, five-time All-NBA player on the early end of his prime.

"There's no regrets on the trade," Harrison said, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "Part of my job is to do the best thing for the Mavericks, not only today, but also in the future, and some of the decisions I'm going to make are going to be unpopular. That's my job, and I have to stand by it."

Harrison initially explained his decision to execute the trade that acquired then 31-year-old, five-time All-Defensive team selection Anthony Davis in return by declaring that "defense wins championships." Per MacMahon, Harrison doubled down on that explanation on Tuesday.

"But our philosophy, like I said, going forward is defense wins championships and we're built on defense," Harrison said. "And this trade cements us for that."

It's far too early to judge the on-court returns of the trade for the Mavericks, who have played 34 injury-riddled games since the deal. Dallas played down the stretch with significant injuries to most of its key players including Kyrie Irving (torn ACL) and Davis, who has played just nine games in a Mavericks uniform since sustaining a left adductor strain in his Mavericks debut.

It is fair to suggest that the oft-injured Davis being sidelined with a longtime injury was a foreseeable outcome before the trade was commenced. It's also fair to acknowledge that Harrison limited the Mavericks' return on the deal by exclusively negotiating with the Lakers.

Per The Athletic, Harrison insisted on Tuesday that "you can't shop your best player."

"It's not responsible because a trade might not work," Harrison said. "And then they have to ultimately play under the scrutiny of being shopped.

"And then you also have a player who this summer would've had a decision to make — a big decision — whether he signs the supermax or he waits. And for anybody to trade for a player that only has one year left, you're not going to get maximum value."

Fan outrage, millions in reported lost revenue

It's also fair to assess the economic and fan impact of the trade in Dallas, which has by most accounts been disastrous. The fan outrage is obvious. The trade prompted immediate, impassioned protests of Mavericks management by fans outside of Dallas' American Airlines Center.

Since the deal, chants of "Fire Nico" have been a mainstay at home games, including during Dončić's April 10 return to Dallas that went as poorly as it possibly could have for the Mavericks. Paying Mavericks fans actively rooted for Dončić and the visiting Lakers during an emotional return that reduced Dončić to tears.

Dončić channeled that emotion into a 45-point performance while leading the Lakers to a 112-97 win. Davis played that night, and defense didn't win anything for Dallas. He and the Mavericks were helpless to slow Dončić, who repeatedly and successfully attacked the basket while shooting 16 of 28 from the field.

Harrison, meanwhile, was seen watching the game from the tunnel, out of eyesight for many of the fans in attendance.

Broadcast caught Nico hiding 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cCdCBoGHbF — MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) April 10, 2025

The fan outrage is reportedly already playing out on the Mavericks' top line. Per MacMahon, who cited team sources, the Mavericks are "projected to lose dozens of millions" just this season because of dwindling crowds and merchandise sales and sponsors severing ties with the team.

Those same source told MacMahon that the trade will probably cost the Mavericks nine figures in revenue over the course of the next several years.

Still, Harrison has "no regrets."

"Well, the beauty of Dallas is it is a passionate fan base," Harrison said. "For us to reach our goals, we need that fan base.

"And to be honest with you, every trade I've made since I've been here has not been regarded as a good trade, and so sometimes it takes time. When I traded for Kyrie, it was met with a lot of skepticism and it was graded as a terrible trade and you didn't see it right away, but eventually everyone agreed that that was a great trade. ...

"So I think a lot of times trades take a little bit of time."