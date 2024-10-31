Fantasy Football Week 9: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns beat the Ravens 29-24. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images) (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

By Dan Titus, Yahoo Sports

Here, we've gathered all of our top-notch analysis and fantasy football advice, in one place, to increase your chances of coming away with a Week 9 victory.

No matter how you like to consume fantasy advice (article, audio or video), we've got something for everyone: rankings, sleepers, fades, positional advice and more expert analysis you need to win.

Week 9 Rankings

Half-PPR rankings

QBs
RBs
WRs
TEs
FLEX
D/ST
Kickers

PPR rankings

QBs
RBs
WRs
TEs
FLEX
D/ST
Kickers

🧐 Week 9 Strategy

Week 9 sleepers: Overlooked lineup options

Numbers Do Lie: Prepare for the Josh Downs takeover

Bust candidates: Players who could disappoint

Matchups to exploit to give you an edge

Trade Analyzer: Players to trade for/away

Which players will make or break your lineup

Storylines to watch: Trouble brewing in Houston

Running back report: Latest on fantasy's most important position

Panic Meter: Time to worry about these struggling players?

Fact or Fluke: Time to adjust expectations on biggest surprises?

Waiver Wire: Priority pickups at each position

Coming Friday 🔜

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Week 9 Conviction Picks

Week 9 Start 'Em Sit 'Em

Binge, Stream, Skip: Week 9

Keys to winning your matchup

🎧 Listen

Coming Friday 🔜 Week 9 preview, lineup advice

Fantasy Film Room: Is the Cowboys offense doomed?

Stats you need to know for Week 9
Fantasy Football Panic Meter

Week 8 recap: What mattered most?

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast: Schedule for the season

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

▶️ Watch

Can Cowboys turn this around?

Is a huge Cooper Kupp game incoming?

Fantasy fallout of Stefon Diggs' torn ACL
Fantasy fallout of Diontae Johnson trade to Ravens
What Anthony Richardson's benching means for Colts offense
Bo Nix is officially a top-10 fantasy QB
Fantasy Football Live schedule: Twice as much help this season
0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!