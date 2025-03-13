Donatella Versace steps down: From Jennifer Lopez's 'jungle dress' to Britney Spears' 'butterfly dress,' a look back at her best fashion moments.

In a major shift for the fashion world, Donatella Versace has announced her decision to step down as creative director of Versace, a role she took on after the tragic death of her brother Gianni Versace in 1997.

Reflecting on her decades-long tenure, Donatella wrote on Instagram: “It has been the greatest honor of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy. He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity.”

As she embraces a new role as chief brand ambassador, her departure marks the end of an era, with Dario Vitale, formerly of Miu Miu, stepping in as the brand’s new top creative officer.

“I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes,” she wrote. “In my new role as Chief Brand Ambassador, I will remain Versace’s most passionate supporter. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart."

Donatella’s impact on fashion remains undeniable. Her visionary designs not only defined the pop culture of the early 2000s but also cemented her reputation as a force in luxury fashion.

Here’s a look back at some of her most famous designs on the red carpet and beyond — and what she and the stars who wore them had to say about the looks.

Jennifer Lopez’s iconic ‘jungle dress’ at the 2000 Grammys

Jennifer Lopez wore the now iconic green Versace “jungle dress” at the Grammy Awards — despite her stylist’s protests that it had already been seen.

"It was a dress that other people had worn already. My stylist was like, 'Please don't wear it. Somebody else has worn it,'" Lopez told Vogue in February 2024. "I was like, 'Well, you bought it, and it looks the best, so I'm going to wear it.' And so I did. And it caused quite a stir."

Originally worn by Versace herself at the 1999 "Rock Style" Met Gala, Lopez compared the gown to Marilyn Monroe's classic white halter dress in The Seven Year Itch. "I guess every generation needs its iconic kind of Marilyn dress, and this is that dress for this generation," she said.

Versace later noted how unexpected the media frenzy was. "[The dress] was an unexpected success," she told the Canadian Press in 2008. "The next day [Lopez] was all over the place with people talking about her in that dress."

The online search demand for photos of Lopez in the dress was so intense that it became the catalyst for Google's image search.

Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl in 2017

Gaga's Super Bowl halftime performance featured a custom Versace ensemble that embodied her close bond with the fashion house. Her stylist, Brandon Maxwell, told Vogue at the time, "Versace has been an important part of [Gaga's] fashion history, so it was a natural choice to work with them on the costumes."

Even before she hit the stage at the Super Bowl, Gaga paid homage to Versace with her 2013 track "Donatella," calling it a love letter to the designer. And in January 2018, she called the designer "the most wonderful friend, and inspiration and comfort to my life" in a post on Facebook.

The admiration goes both ways. As Versace wrote of Gaga in 2014, "It means so much that she finds strength and character through dressing in the Versace way. I've never experimented with different personas in the way that she has. It makes me admire her even more."

Angelina Jolie’s thigh-slip dress at the 2012 Oscars

Jolie's 2012 Oscars outfit — a black Versace strapless gown with a thigh-high slit — quickly went viral. The actress, who has a longstanding history of wearing Versace, told Extra in 2019 that she almost didn't wear the dress, planning to go with something more "complicated" before going with her ultimate look.

In a March 2023 interview with WSJ Magazine, Versace called it one of her most standout red-carpet moments.

“The leg went viral, the image went everywhere. Sometimes you don’t know which dress is the best, but when you see someone wearing the dress, it can become fantastic,” she said.

Taylor Swift at the Grammys in 2016

At the 2016 Grammys, Taylor Swift stunned in a two-piece by Versace.

"She wanted a look that was young, sexy and fresh, as she is, totally reflecting her character," the designer told Billboard. "It was a pleasure to create this look for her. Taylor's gown is the perfect example of how bold color can create such an incredible effect."

Swift's affinity for Versace has only grown, with Donatella praising the Versace-designed outfits the singer wore during select numbers on her Eras Tour: "@taylorswift, you always shine in Versace. You rule that Eras stage with elegance and power! 💖"

Birtney Spears and the ‘butterfly dress’

One of Britney Spears's best Versace moments was the "butterfly dress," first unveiled in October 2002, which has since been described as a Y2K fashion symbol.

Nearly two decades later, Versace reflected on that era in an Instagram Post: "I love that @britneyspears posted her favourite 2000s looks!! This flashback is from when she came to my show in 2002, looking glamorous in Versace✨ I'll never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and will always be magical!!!!"

The two have stayed close, and as for the dress itself, it returned to the spotlight when Blake Lively wore it to the New York premiere of It Ends With Us in August 2024.

Beyoncé’s ‘Crazy in Love’ outfit

In 2003, Beyoncé kicked off her solo career with her hit song, "Crazy in Love." In the music video, one of the standout fashion moments features vibrant dresses from Versace's Spring 2003 collection.

Stylist Ty Hunter recalled that Donatella generously provided the entire collection for the video, telling Vogue, "Donatella [Versace] sent us the whole collection. We wanted to create a whole fashion moment around it."

The iconic status of the dress was secured when Zendaya paid homage to Beyoncé at the 2021 BET Awards by wearing a Versace gown similar to one of the dresses Beyoncé wore for her "Crazy in Love" performance at the 2003 BET Awards.

At the time, Versace praised Zendaya's tribute, commenting on Instagram, "@Zendaya!! You looked just SENSATIONAL last night at the BET Awards. I'll never forget Beyoncé wearing this in 2003. A tough act to follow but you aced it effortlessly!" ​

Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30

In the 2004 film 13 Going on 30, Jennifer Garner's character wears a Versace mini dress during the unforgettable "Thriller" dance sequence. The dress has since become a beloved staple of early 2000s fashion nostalgia.

Costume designer Susie DeSanto recalled the selection process to CNN, explaining, "It was just the dress that got picked. [Garner] put it on, we got her all dolled up, she went to dance, and we moved on. We were busy."

Over the years, the dress — a variation of a look from Versace's spring/summer 2003 runway show — has remained a pop culture favorite. Ariana Grande paid homage by wearing an identical Versace dress during an appearance on The Voice, a moment that Garner later said made her feel "warm and fuzzy" knowing that it still resonates with fans.

Despite its popularity, the original dress has mysteriously disappeared. In 2023, Garner joked that she may have spotted it on a background actor in Sex and the City, adding to the mystique surrounding the now lost piece of fashion history.