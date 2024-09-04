Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown to miss season opener vs. Ravens with shoulder injury

Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 10: Wide Receiver Hollywood Brown #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Chiefs 26 to 13. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out wide receiver Hollywood Brown from Thursday's NFL opener against the Baltimore Ravens due a shoulder injury.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Friday that Brown was unlikely to play after suffering the injury during the team's first preseason game in August. The 27-year-old Brown is in his first season with the Chiefs after spending the last five seasons with the Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.

Brown is expected to miss between 4-6 weeks

This story will be updated.