Cardinals RB James Conner signs 2-year deal worth reported $19 million

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 24: James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

James Conner has had some of his best NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and that relationship will last a little longer after the running back signed a two-year extension on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Conner's new deal is worth $19 million and runs through the 2026 NFL season.

Conner, a third-round pick in 2017 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, is in his fourth season with the Cardinals. He has reached at least 700 yards rushing all four years, including a career high of 1,040 rushing yards in 2023.

The 30-year-old Conner, a two-time Pro Bowler, was set to become a free agent in the offseason

"I've been telling people since I've been playing with James: I've known what type of back he is," said Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray of Conner earlier this season. "Obviously, he's underrated around the world in the league and how he's viewed, but I know there's nothing he can't do in my eyes."

The 6-5 Cardinals are tied for the NFC West lead with the Seattle Seahawks. They travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings this week before hosting the Seahawks in Week 14.