2024 Fantasy football kicker rankings

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 20: Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after making a 53 yard field goal against the Houston Texans during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A day may come (or rather, a season) when Justin Tucker won't be the top-ranked fantasy football kicker.

It is not this day (or rather, season).

No, the GOAT kicker remains at the top, still getting it done for the Ravens at just 34 years old.

Over the past few seasons, there have been some splintering across the fantasy community, with some wanting to ban the kicker positions while others wanting to keep it.

[2024 Fantasy Draft Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | D/ST | Kickers]

Tucker will likely keep hitting 50+ yard field goals with ease while that debate rages on.

Are you making sure you draft a top kicker for 2024 fantasy football?