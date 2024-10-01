Nashville notes: Dolly's new Christmas book + Kat Luna's solo debut

By Jeremy Chua

Dolly Parton has released Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas, the standalone sequel to 2023's Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes It Big. "I always love celebrating Christmas with my family and of course my god-dog Billy," shares Dolly. "Since he's a big star now, he deserves his own holiday special! Using my 'Comin' Home for Christmas' lyrics, I wanted to tell a story about the importance of family and friends, especially during the holidays." You can purchase your copy now at penguinrandomhouse.com.

Kat Luna, previously one-half of the now-defunct duo Kat & Alex, is dropping her debut solo track, "That Girl," on Friday, and you can presave it now. "This song is about choosing yourself, not settling for less than what you deserve, and leaving that chapter behind you," says Kat, who, alongside her ex-husband, Alex Garrido, announced their divorce in 2023. A preview clip of "That Girl" is also up on Kat's Instagram.

Luke Bryan will perform a song from his new album, Mind Of A Country Boy, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday. You can tune in at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!