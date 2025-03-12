Nashville notes: Willie's 77th album + Dierks' 'Cold Beer Can' collab

By Stephen Hubbard

Willie Nelson's 77th solo album, Oh What a Beautiful World, will arrive April 25. On it, he covers a dozen tracks by singer/songwriter Rodney Crowell, including "What Kind of Love," Keith Urban's "Making Memories of Us" and "Stuff That Works."

You can check out Kip Moore's performance of "Solitary Tracks" from The Kelly Clarkson Show on YouTube. It's the title track of his new album.

Dierks Bentley will drop his new track, "Cold Beer Can," with Stephen Wilson Jr. on Friday.

