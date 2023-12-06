Nashville notes: Adam Doleac's baby news + Niko Moon's festive shoutout

Adam Doleac has announced that he and his wife, MacKinnon, are expecting their first child in March. "I'm trying to play it cool right now but I haVE NEVER BEEN MORE EXCITED AB ANYTHING IN MY LIFE!!!!" Adam captioned his Instagram carousel, showing heartwarming photos of him and MacKinnon. You can check out the full post on Instagram.

Ever wanted a personalized video shoutout from Niko Moon? Well, you're in luck. As part of his 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways, Niko and his wife, Anna, will be giving away a personalized video message to one lucky fan. To enter to win, visit Niko's website.

Aaron Lewis has announced that he's postponing his remaining 2023 American Patriot Acoustic Tour dates due to doctors-ordered mandatory vocal rest. "After recording a new Staind album, a new solo album and playing 150-plus shows this year, my doctors have insisted I take this month off to give my voice some much needed rest before I do damage to my cords," shares Aaron. "It kills me to say this, but I have to listen to the professionals. Have a great holiday season and I look forward to seeing everyone in 2024."

