Morgan Wallen plots six European shows for fall

Morgan Wallen is returning to Europe this fall for an expanded leg of his One Night at a Time tour.



The additional six shows will take Morgan to Stockholm, Sweden; Oslo, Norway; Copenhagen, Denmark; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Glasgow, Scotland; and Dublin, Ireland, from August 28 to September 7.



"Where I Find God" singer Larry Fleet and country newcomer Lauren Watkins will open for Morgan.



Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 16, on Ticketmaster's website.



Coming up, Morgan will perform in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 17 and May 18 for the ongoing U.S. trek of his One Night at a Time tour. For the full schedule, head to morganwallen.com.



On the music front, Morgan's currently #13 and #18 on the country charts with his new collab with Post Malone, "I Had Some Help," and the ERNEST-assisted "Cowgirls."

