Megan Moroney's adding new songs to deluxe 'Am I Okay?'

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 4 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Megan Moroney performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Megan Moroney is giving her sophomore album, Am I Okay?, the deluxe treatment.

Titled Am I Okay? (I Am Fine), the now-17-track project will feature three new songs: “Break It Right Back,” “Bless Your Heart” and “I’ll Be Fine.”

“Yall have shown this album so much love - THANK YOU & I can’t wait for yall to hear these new ones,” Megan shared in a note on Instagram while revealing the new tracks.

The standard Am I Okay? arrived in July and features its title track and lead single, which is making its way up the country charts.

Megan’s headlining Am I Okay? Tour kicks off March 20 in Montreal, Quebec; tickets are available now on Megan’s website.

