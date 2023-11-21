Megan, Dustin, Walker + more to salute the troops

Country stars, icons and newcomers have been tapped for America Salutes You's Concert For Gratitude.

The fundraising event will feature performances from Megan Moroney, Walker Hayes, Jo Dee Messina, Craig Morgan, Lee Greenwood, Alana Springsteen, Clint Black and hosts Dustin Lynch and Chrissy Metz, among others.



Concert For Gratitude will take place at Belmont University's Fisher Center For The Performing Arts in Nashville on Friday, December 15, at 7 p.m. CT.



Tickets are available now at thefishercenter.com and americasalutesyou.org.



Unable to make the show? Fret not, you can watch its fully produced show on network affiliates, national cable

channels and streaming services in January.

