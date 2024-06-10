Maren Morris comes out as bisexual in Pride Month post

Maren Morris is sharing some personal news this Pride Month.



The "My Church" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share that she's bisexual.



"happy to be the B in LGBTQ+," Maren captioned a photo of herself. "happy pride [rainbow emoji]."



The "B" in LGBTQ+ stands for bisexual.



"HAPPY PRIDE!!!!! thanks for being an inspiration and what a special pride this one is," commented musician Allison Ponthier, who's opening for Maren on her RSVP Redux tour.



Maren's been a longtime supporter and ally for the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2022, she criticized Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, for her transphobic Instagram caption, and in 2023, she teamed with Billboard to author a reflective essay on inclusivity in country music.



"The way the country music industry has treated LGBTQ people has been awful — there's been almost no representation," Maren said. "There are people like Ty Herndon, who wasn't able to come out until he was basically not in the industry anymore. But there is progress being made: T.J. Osborne, one of my closest friends, came out a couple years ago, and there's such support behind him because it's like, Yeah, it doesn't matter.'"



"When I was a guest judge on Drag Race, I did feel like I just wanted to speak from my heart and apologize [for country music's treatment of the LGBTQ community] as an artist that comes from the genre," she shared. "No 'sorry' is going to undo the decades of harm that the country music industry has done to LGBTQ people in terms of representation."



Maren filed for divorce from Ryan Hurd in 2023 after five years of marriage. They share a 4-year-old son, Hayes.

